Kudumbigala Forest Hermitage – Sri Lanka’s first Buddhist Monastery

By Arundathie Abeysinghe

Dating back to 246 BC, the era of King Devanampiyatissa (247 BC – 207 BC), Kudumbigala Forest Hermitage is the first Buddhist Monastery built for Buddhist Monks in Sri Lanka and has immense historical value. The Monastery is also known as “Chetiya Pabbatha” and is home to the only cylindrical dagoba (stupa) in Sri Lanka. According to scholars, this is the only dagoba in Sri Lanka that had been built according to Dhammachakka Stupa in Saranath in India. This brick dagoba is the only remaining structure, whereas the other dagobas which had existed in the past have been destroyed over the years.

Situated in Panama about an hour’s drive from *Arugam Bay in the southernmost corner of the Eastern Province, sprawled across 6000 acres of a rocky outcrop and in a picturesque setting in Kudumbigala Forest, this ancient Monastery Complex had been built as cave dwellings for meditating monks who preferred to get away from chaos in life and follow the path to *Enlightenment.

According to archaeologists, there are over 200 caves within the Monastery Complex, with rock ridges and big granite boulders, each cave with huge stone slabs to ensure the ascetic monks were not disturbed (during meditation); live in an environment of serenity and tranquility, essential features of Buddhist Meditation. There is a Buddha Statue in one of the caves. The location of the Monastery Complex in * Kudumbigala Sanctuary is a haven for ascetic monks.

*Brahmi inscriptions under the drip-ledges of the Caves in the Monastery Complex that can be seen at present too, reveal significant information of yesteryear. According to one stone inscription found in one of the caves named “Maha Sudarshana Lena”, the Monastery Complex had been used by Buddhist Monks. According to legends, this cave had been gifted to Buddhist Monks by Nandimitra, a warrior giant of King Dutugemunu (161 BC – 137 BC).

Kudumbigala Forest Hermitage is known as “forgotten Buddhist Kingdom” by many as the site was abandoned for a long time and was not a well-known hermitage until it was rediscovered in early 1950s by *Upasaka Maithree.

The path leading to the Monastery Complex is steep and it is a challenging hike. The vistas from the summit of the Peak are breathtaking, sunrise as well as sunset views, when the views are surreal. Hence, the majority of tourists are of view that the hike is worth the effort. The impressive bare rocky outcrop with remains of a dagoba and many caves at the base of the rocky outcrop with rock inscriptions is of immense historical as well as archaeological value. At present, the ruined temple complex at the base of the rocky outcrop is occupied by monastic Bhikkus.

Image courtesy: destimap.com & bestofcylon.com