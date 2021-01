Kusal Mendis dropped from squad for second test

Source:Ceylontoday

According to Sri Lanka cricket Chairman of Selectors Ashantha de Mel, a number of Sri Lankan players have dropped from the squad for the second test against England.

Skipper Dimuth Karunaratne who was ruled out due to an injury has been dropped from the squad alongside batsman Kusal Mendis who is having a poor run of form.

Pacemen Nuwan Pradeep, Lahiru Kumara, and Wicket Keeper Minodh Banuka have also been dropped from the squad.