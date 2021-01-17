Kusal Mendis – first SL batsman to get four consecutive ducks-by Indika Welagedara

Kusal Mendis

Source:Dailynews

Sri Lanka top order batsman Kusal Mendis on Thursday became the first Sri Lakan top order batsman and the third player to get out for four consecutive ducks in test cricket. He holds this dubious record when playing against England in the first test at Galle International stadium.

The test players who achieved this feat of four Consecutive ducks in test cricket for Sri Lanka are wicket keeper Guy De Alwis in 1986-88, fast bowler Nuwan Pradeep in 2015 and 2017 and top order batsman Kusal Mendis in 2020-21.

Give below is the list of top Order (1-6) test Batsmen in the world with four Consecutive Ducks, Pankaj Roy (India) in 1952 vs. England Lawrie Miller (New Zealand) in 1953-54 vs. South Africa Mark Waugh (Australia) in 1992 vs. Sri Lanka Kusal Mendis (SL) in 2020/21 vs. South Africa and England.