Lahiru Thirimanne and Coach Mikey Arthur test positive for Covid 19

Source:Ceylontoday

Sri Lanka Cricket Head Coach Mickey Arthur and Sri Lanka Player Lahiru Thirimanne have tested positive for Covid 19.

PCR Tests were carried out on the Provisional Squad, which was preparing to take part in the National Team’s upcoming tour of West Indies.

The duo were detected following PCR Tests carried out yesterday (02nd February) for the entire 36-member squad, along with the Coaching Staff, Net Bowlers, and HPC Staff.