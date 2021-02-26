Lakegala Mountain – wrapped in mystery and legend

By Arundathie Abeysinghe

Located about 324 meters above sea level, Lakegala Mountain is a 1310 meter high rock famous due to its unique triangular pyramidal shape and colossal size. Spectacular Lakegala Mountain is one of the highest bare rock outcrops in the world. Meaning “Rock of Lanka” (Lankagala in Sinhala which later became Lakegala), Lakegala is situated about 175 kilometers away from Colombo in *Meemure. As Lakegala Mountain is situated in Meemure, the mountain is pristine and undisturbed from the external world and has abundant endemic flora and fauna. Situated in close proximity to Kandy and Matale Districts, there are several access roads to Lakegala.

According to foreign tourists, the unique triangular shape of Lakegala Mountain resembles the “Matterhorn of the Rockies”.

The trek to the peak is arduous for average hikers, especially the last 300 meters of the journey. Hence, the mountain should be climbed by expert hikers equipped with appropriate mountain climbing gear. Yet, there are many adventurous trekkers who climb the peak. The trek to the Mountain begins by passing a few village houses in Meemure and the first kilometers of the journey is scenic river-based trekking. A spectacular view of the surrounding area as well as the Eastern Coast can be seen from the summit of Lakegala. The summit of the mountain is covered with beautiful wild flowers, endemic in the area.

Lakegala Mountain has two peaks; the famous peak that can be seen from Meemure and the other which can be seen from Narangamuwa (a hamlet situated in close proximity to Meemure). There is a gap between these two peaks as well as a small rock. Hence, Lakegala is also known as “Gal Thuna” (meaning Three Rocks in Sinhala) by some locals. Lakegala situated in Meemure belongs to Kandy District and Lakegala situated in Narangamuwa belongs to Matale District. According to trekkers, from the peak of Lakegala in Narangamuwa, breathtaking views of the surrounding panorama can be seen whereas from Lakegala in Meemure, the views of surrounding area is blocked due to bushes and trees on the trail as well as from the summit of the peak.

The main rock of Lakegala has an 80-90 degree angle. According to folklore, this massive mountain is similar to a giant providing security to Meemure.

Lakegala Mountain is wrapped in *Rawana legend. According to folklore, Rawana had used this mountain as a power source. There had been a tunnel through Lakegala during Rawana’s period. After the war ended (as described in *Ramayana), the tunnel had been sealed with the corpse of Rawana placed in the tunnel. According to folklore, Rawana has landed and taken off his “Dandu Monara” (Rawana’s glider which he had used as a plane to travel to different parts of Sri Lanka) from Lakegala.

According to folklore, Lakegala had been initially known as “Illakkegala” (meaning “Target Rock”) which later became Lakegala, as centuries ago, sailors had used Lakegala as a landmark. Lakegala can be seen from the East Coast of Sri Lanka, a breathtaking site.

Lakegala is situated within the Knuckles Mountain Range and it is one of the best hiking adventures in Sri Lanka.

Experienced trekkers also consider climbing Lakegala as the toughest rock climbing adventure in Sri Lanka. They are of the view that climbing the last few meters of the trek is similar to “walking on a knife ridge”.

Central Province – The central mountainous terrain of Sri Lanka encompassing Kandy, Nuwara Eliya and Matale Districts and one of the nine provinces of Sri Lanka.

Meemure – Located about 324 meters above sea level among verdant vistas, cascading waterfalls, terraced paddy fields, misty spectacular mountains, Meemure is an isolated paradise hamlet in the *Central Province with a population of about 400 people, away from modern day civilization.

Ramayana – This is an ancient Indian epic composed in 500 BCE to 100 BCE by Indian sage Valmiki. This epic composed in Sanskrit describes the conquest of Sri Lanka in 3000 BC by Prince Rama (Prince of Ayodhya, the eldest and favorite son of King Dasaratha, King of Ayodhya. Rama is an incarnation of God Vishnu) who fought with demon King Ravana (legendary emperor of Sri Lanka) to rescue his wife Princess Sita.

Rawana – The mythical multi-headed demon-king in Hindu mythology Ramayana and considered as a symbol of evil and had fought and lost a series of epic battles against the hero Rama.

Directions to Meemure and Lakegala: Kandy – Hunnasgiriya – Loolwatte – Meemure

Directions to Narangamuwa Lakegala: Matale – Naula – Meemure – Narangamuwa