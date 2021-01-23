Lalan Rubbers targets rising global demand for latex gloves, boosts manufacturing using Kingslake solutions

Implements Advanced Planning and Scheduling (APS) system to increase throughput

Gearing up for rapidly increasing demand for quality rubber gloves in the ‘new normal’

Leverages robust capabilities of the Siemens OpCentre APS

Pioneering regional plantation company and vertically integrated rubber manufacturer, Lalan Rubbers, announced a groundbreaking partnership with Sri Lanka’s leading manufacturing solutions experts, Kingslake in order to streamline and optimize its production capabilities by using Advanced Planning and Scheduling (APS).

Through the partnership, Lalan Rubbers will gain the ability to seamlessly manage scheduling across its entire production process, while also benefiting from advanced planning capabilities. This will enable the company to respond in real-time to fluctuations in supply and demand, all within a single system implemented by Kingslake and leveraging the robust capabilities of the Siemens OpCentre APS.

“Planning is the only certain thing in an uncertain time. With digitalization manufacturers – large and small- we are now able to react quickly and intelligently to unexpected changes in the supply chain. Through this partnership we are enabling a quantum leap in our production capabilities, leveraging advanced planning and scheduling capabilities which will bolt on to our existing systems. These investments are aligned with national efforts to enhance the domestic rubber industry, while providing our enterprise with an invaluable competitive edge,” Lalan Rubbers CEO Manjula Mahadanaarachchi stated.

According to Lalan Rubbers Head of Information Technology, Rasika S. Priyantha the implementation with Kingslake is extremely timely given the surging global demand for rubber latex gloves in a variety of fields from medical, chemical, food processing, janitorial, construction, and electrical engineering.

Elaborating on the Siemens OpCentre APS Kingslake Head – Business Solutions, Mohamed Sheriffdeen said: “With this implementation, the team at Lalan receives an interactive, multi-constraint plant scheduling system which will enable them to rapidly schedule orders using intelligent built-in rules, as well as an automated planner that can interact with the schedule as needed. This will provide unprecedented visibility and control to the management team, enabling them to optimize production across all of their orders at once, in real-time.”

Opcenter APS (formerly known as “Preactor” APS) is specifically developed to meet such requirements using advanced algorithms that balance demand and capacity to generate effective, achievable production schedules.

“From the outset, our mission has been to enable local manufacturers to excel, from product concept, design and manufacture, to delivery. Leveraging expertise and capabilities built up throughout our 15 year-long partnership with Siemens, we have actively supported diverse organizations in enhancing their efficiency and expanding productivity – from value added tea to furniture, rubber-based products to complex electronics, high fashion apparel to elastics, packaging to plastics, molds to tools, and electrical devices to glass. Our clients have generated increased profits using our solutions and expertise,” said Duleep Fernando CEO Kingslake.

Since its inception in 1994, Kingslake has focused on providing software to help mid-sized manufacturing companies grow. The company delivers state-of-the-art solutions built with a mix of best-of-breed ERP systems, specialized software solutions and experienced dynamic consultants. Today Kingslake continues to build and deliver fit-for-purpose software that enables customers to increase the visibility of their operations, be it customer service, inventory management, planning, procurement, manufacturing, engineering, HR, transport or finance.

Captions (from left):

1st row:

Lalan Rubbers: CEO Manjula Mahadanaarachchi, and Head of Information Technology (GM-Group IT) Rasika S. Priyantha

2nd row:

Kingslake: CEO Duleep Fernando, and Head – Business Solutions Mohamed Sheriffdeen