Lalith launches sports book

Source:Dailynews

Award winning veteran author, Lalith Gunawardanae launched his latest sports book titled ‘The First Sports Competitions of Ceylon’ at a ceremony held at the National Olympic House in Colombo recently. Pictured here is Lalith Gunawardanae (left) handing over the first copy of the book to Maxwell de Silva, Secretary General of the National Olympic Committee of Sri Lanka.