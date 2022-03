LAND FOR SALE AT KARAPITIYA IN GALLE SRI LANKA

Address- GODAKANDA ROAD, KARAPITIYA, GALLE, SRI LANKA

Land type: RESIDENTIAL

Land size: 65.8 Perches

THIS LAND SITUATED 1KM FROM KARAPITIYA TOWN CENTER OVERLOOKING GODAKANDA ROAD. THE KARAPITIYA UNIVERSITY HOSPITAL AND NEW MATERNITY HOSPITAL IS VERY CLOSE BY AND ALL FACILITIS INCLUDING WATER ,ELECTRICITY ETC AVAILABLE TO THIS LAND.

THIS LAND IS LOCATED IN THE RESIDENTIAL AREA AND OVER LOOKING A SMALL PADDY FIELD AS YOU CAN SEE FROM THE PHOTOS SUPPLIED. WE HAVE BUILT A SHORT CONCRETE WALL AROUND THE EDGES OF FRONT OF THE LAND IN ORDER TO STOP SOIL EROSION. THIS LAND IS VERY SUITABLE FOR DOCTORS WHO ARE WILLING TO LIVE IN A VERY PEACEFUL ATMOSPHERE AWAY FROM BUSY MAIN ROADS .

AS YOU ALL CAN SEE FROM THE PHOTOS SUPPLIED, THE LAND IS FLAT AND LEVELLED AND THE ROAD IS ALSO WIDNED.

WE NEED AN URGENT SALE AND PRICE TO BE NEGOTIATED AROUND Rs 700000 PER PERCH .