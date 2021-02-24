LAND FOR SALE – Colombo (Rajagiriya)





(note: Image is for illustration purposes only and is not an image of the land)



Prime property in Rajagiriya, a town situated between the capital Sri Jayawardenapura and the Commercial hub, Colombo and within 3 minutes’ drive to Parliament Road and easy reach of many key locations.

This rectangular block of solid high land, situated in a highly residential and prestigious but quiet and peaceful area along Obeysekara Crescent (off Rajagiriya Road) has an extent of 10P and borders a 30 ft wide access lane.

The seller is hoping to advertise in Sri Lankan papers shortly and would be offering a 10% discount if the funds can be paid in AUS $.

This is a fine investment for you and your loved ones living in Sri Lanka.

Contact on whatsapp +94 777 278586 or mail to hskruw@gmail.com