Land Sale & Ecolodge Resort Tourist Project – Sri Lanka

Land Sale & Ecolodge Resort Tourist Project – Sri Lanka
               “2019/ 2020  SEASONS  GIFT  FOR  YOUR  LOVED  ONE “

SALE  –  VALUABLE  UPCOUNTRY ESTATE PROPERTY IN SRI LANKA

BELOW MARKET PRICE SELLOUT  52 ACRES

       USD 1,560,000.00   Deposit  USD 468,000.00  or

PHASE  I  –  20 ACRES USD 660,000.00 Deposit  USD 198,000.00

PHASE  II  –  32 ACRES USD 960,000.00 Deposit USD 288,000.00

  # The Property is situated on Rambukkana – Mawanella Road about One hour drive from Capital Colombo City and Forty minutes from Sri Lanka International Airport, also close proximity to the famous Elephant Orphanage/ Zoo Iparanigama the present most popular Foreign Tourist destination.

# The owners family inherited private free hold property is Zoned for Residential, Commercial, Tourist Resorts/ Hotels, Theme Parks, Organic Farm & Conservation of animals/ trees.

#  The lush vegetation has abundance of existing Rubber, Pepper, New flowers, Mahogany as cash crops with wild Boar/ Monkeys/ Many varieties of Birds & large Granite rock for building material enhance the value of this property. The fresh water available from the Pond/ Lake & stream in the site with the Council main supply Electricity connections at the Northern boundary entrance road makes this property as the Golden Asset Fantastic GIFT.!

#  The Legally Appointed Owners PROJECT CONSULTANT has the necessary arrangements with the Australian/ Sri Lankan  Lawyers to facilitate the Conveyancing, Sale/ Purchase Agreement, Verify Owners Title Deed, confirmation of Terms & Conditions, handle all legal documents for registration New Owners, receipt of the payments, levy & charges promptly on this matter.

                              ” ECOLODGE  RESORT IN SRI LANKA”

    ESTATE  BUSINESS  PLAN  AND  MARKETING  RESEARCH  STATISTICS

     Profitability, Cash Flow and  Return of Investment [ROI] Project Reports  for  INVESTORS / FUNDERS – ANGLE/ CROWD FUNDERS / ENTREPRENEURES

 EXPRESSION OF INTEREST FOR JOINT VENTURE/ TURN KEY/ PURCHASE

PHOTOGRAPHIC EXAMPLES OF THE PLANNED RESORT 

Contact

WEERALION  CONSULTANTS  &  DL DESIGN ASSOCIATES
P O Box 2181 Homebush West  NSW 2140 Australia
Email: lion36w@gmail.com  +61 402 946 938 WhatsApp                                 www.massivelink.com.au



 

