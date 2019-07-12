LANKA HOLIDAY DESTINATIONS ( PVT ) LTD – Sri Lanka
LANKA HOLIDAY DESTINATIONS ( PVT ) LTD – was established in 2003 registered ( SLTDA / SQA / TA / 1418 ) with the Sri Lanka Tourism Development Authority . We are a member of SLAITO ( Sri Lanka Association of Inbound Tour Operators )
We have over 12 years of diverse experience in the field of Leisure and Tourism . Our products range from set package and tours , tailor made holidays , hotel reservations , transport , conference , exhibition & event management and wedding planning.
We have a staff of multi lingual team of tourism professionals who connects to the customer at any time with dedication and passion.
We have our own vehicle fleet of our own vehicles & all our vehicles are insured to transport tourists and also we use well experienced guide lecturers who speak different languages licensed by the authorities to accompany our clients
CONTACT : SAMITHA RANJANAGE
LANKA HOLIDAY DESTINATIONS ( PVT) LTD
NO 07 ROSMEAD PLACE
COLOMBO 07
SRI LANKA
TEL : 00 94 11 2 667 767
FAX : 00 94 11 2 683 383
MOBILE : 00 94 77 3 069 193
EMAIL : samitha@lankaholidaydestinations.com
info@lankaholidaydestinations.com
Website: http://lankaholidaydestinations.com/
