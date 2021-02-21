Lankan Twins teams to enter Cricket Record Books-by Anuradha Abeysekara

Source:Dailynews

Sri Lanka will create world cricket history by launching the first ever ‘Twins’ cricket team on February 21 at the Fisherman Villa Hotel, Wadduwa, commencing at 5.00 pm.

Sri Lanka Twins’ Association, headed by its founder Upuli Gamage and her twin sister Chamali Gamage, has laid the foundation to form two twins cricket teams, namely Senior and Junior comprising over 40 Sri Lankan twins. The association is waiting for approval from Sri Lanka Cricket to become an affiliated member.

The Senior team will participate in few local friendly matches in May, before they host the inaugural international tourney in August with the participation of teams from India, Zimbabwe, and Nigeria. The Sri Lankan twins’ teams are continuing their practices at CCC grounds under the watchful eyes of coach Supun Kumarapperuma. They also expect to conduct many events for twins parallel to the announcement of National Twins’ Day on August 23.