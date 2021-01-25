Lasith Malinga retires from franchise cricket

Paceman Lasith Malinga has retired from franchise cricket, his Indian Premier League (IPL) Team Mumbai Indians revealed yesterday.

The Sri Lankan speedster informed his decision to the Mumbai Indians management earlier this month, making himself unavailable for the upcoming season and wasn’t retained in the squad.

Malinga has been a part for Mumbai Indians since the second season of IPL, missing only two editions – in 2018 and 2020.

He served as the bowling mentor of the side in 2018 before returning to playing duties and delivering Mumbai a title win – his fourth with the team – with what has turned out to be his final delivery in the competition. He missed the 2020 season due to personal reasons but remains the highest wicket-taker in the tournament’s history with 170 scalps to his credit, from 122 appearances.

The Sri Lankan speedster has also been a part of Jamaica Tallawahs, Guyana Amazon Warriors, Khulna Tigers, Rangpur Riders and Melbourne Stars among other T20 franchises around the world.

With 390 wickets in 295 matches, he is only behind Dwayne Bravo in the list of leading T20 wicket-takers.

His last T20 appearance came in March 2020, when he led Sri Lanka against West Indies, and hasn’t played any games during the pandemic. (Agencies)