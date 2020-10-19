Late Rev. Fr. Dr. Peter A. Pillai OMI- Apostle of Social Justice by Chris De Fonseka

First Sri Lankan Rector of St. Joseph’s College, Colombo 1940 to 1961- Brilliant Theologian and Mathematician, passed Cambridge Senior exam being placed first in the entire British Empire Colombo University and Cambridge University UK scholar – yet, a humble man I write this article with pride as having had the privilege of studying at SJC under such a brilliant personality as the late Rev Fr. Peter Pillai. My bond was further strengthened since my father was a classmate of his brother Emilianus Pillai at St. Benedict’s College, Kotahena and who later went on to become bishop of Jaffna. His Grace -Bishop Emilianus was a tower of strength to our 10th. March Mutwal Feast at Madhu Church and attended the festive services every year.

Peter Alcantara Pillai was born on 19th October 1904 at Wennapuwa. His parents were school teachers and hailed from Kayts, Jaffna. His initial schooling began in Tamil in the school where his parents were teachers. At the age of nine years, he joined St. Benedict’s College, Kotahena. He was an exceptional student and encouraged by his teachers, at the age of 14 years, passed the Cambridge Junior exam with eight distinctions. At 16 years, he passed the Cambridge Senior also with eight distinctions becoming first in the whole of the British Empire. He continued his brilliant academic career at the then University College of Colombo, obtaining the BSc degree with a first class in 1923. Next year he easily passed the BSc Hons degree in Mathematics in the first division.









When the annual government scholarship was awarded to Peter Pillai as the best science student, he proceeded to the Cambridge University in England where he obtained his BA and MA (Cantab). Thereafter, he passed the MSc (London) quite easily. On his return, he could have easily joined the lucrative CCS (Ceylon Civil Service) and also had an academic part in the University, however, he opted to become a Catholic priest. His two other brothers had already joined the priesthood. Unfortunately, his elder brother, Fr. Cadjetan Pillai, a teacher at SJC had died while working with the sick. With a PhD and DD (Doctor of Divinity), in 1934 he was ordained a priest in Rome. On his return home, he was appointed to the staff of St. Peter’s College, Bambalapitiya and also as warden of Aquinas Hall, the University Catholic Student’s Hall. He was people-oriented and had strong views on social justice. No other Sri Lankan educationist had such high qualifications and he decided to do something about the prevailing local injustices affecting the working class- injustice and exploitation.

He created two journals, ‘Social Justice’ (English) and ‘Samaja Samaya’ (Sinhala). His influence and untiring efforts were such that it resulted in the enacting of the Shop and Office Worker’s Ordinance, Wages Board Ordinance, Employees Provident Fund Act. Industrial Disputes Act and so on under the Labour and Industrial Law. In 1940, he was appointed as the first Sri Lankan Rector of St. Joseph’s College, Colombo, where he served for 21 years with great distinction. Two of his main visions were the moulding 2 of the character of youth and his in-depth convictions regarding social justice. His stature and prowess were such that he was asked to serve in some government commissions, served as a member of the University of Ceylon Senate

He was the founder of the Catholic Student’s Federation, Founder of the Aquinas University College and some others, too numerous to mention. He was a very friendly and goodwill ambassador of all aspects of life and treated Sinhala, Tamil, Malay, Buddhist, Hindu, Muslim and other students equally and many were helped to achieve their goals of higher studies. He was a great lover of sports and under his tenure, Josephians enjoyed great success in the fields of sports like- the almost invincible cricket teams of the early and later 1950’s, Public Schools Track and Field Champions for many years, superiority in soccer, where the unbeatable Benedictines soccer team was beaten and the famous Josephian cricket victory over the strong Peterite team due to a sporting declaration by the Peterite skipper setting a target of 88 runs in 48 minutes. Fr. Peter Pillai was jubilant and acceded to the request of the many cheering schoolboys and declared next Monday a holiday. When he passed away untimely on September 1964, he was only 60 years of age, the whole country mourned at the loss. A human being with a brilliant mind in a humble person, who spent his entire life in the service of humanity – A true son of our Motherland called Ceylon.

Acknowledgement: some information taken from excellent article by Stanley E. Abeynayake

https://www.elanka.com.au/rev-fr-dr-peter-a-pillai-omi-apostle-of-social-justice/







