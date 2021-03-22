“LAUGH-IN” – by Des Kelly

When things suddenly go beserk, in Australia, and “beserk-plus” in so many other parts of our World, we must remember that most of it has been caused by man himself. We cannot turn around, looking for someone else to blame. Grumbling, or whinging, as they call it in Australia, is of no bloody use whatsoever. So, when these things happen, Maxwell Gerreyn, my friend in Western Australia, turns to Comedy, part of which is displayed here. Thank you, Maxie. You are always good for a laugh-in.

Desmond Kelly,

Editor-in-Chief) eLanka.

Even I – an old grump and up-himself critic – thought these were …..QUITE GOOOOOOD!…So there…























