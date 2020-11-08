Le Petit Chef

This is a 90-second video from a small country restaurant in France, which keeps its customers entertained while they are waiting for the main course.The French restaurant “Le Petit Chef”(Little Chef) came up with an original way to entertain guests while waiting for their order by using an overhead projector on the ceiling. The animation is on the table and your plate. There is a small chef who appears on your plate. Watch what he does in the attached video, truly amazing, bon appétit.

