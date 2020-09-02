LEARN TO MAKE HOPPERS IN JUST 2 MINUTES | විනාඩි දෙකෙන් හරියට ආප්ප හදමු | SIMPLE & EASY | REVEALED – by Manjula Fernando (Sri lankan Street Food by Manjula Fernando)

LEARN TO MAKE HOPPERS IN JUST 2 MINUTES | විනාඩිදෙකෙන් හරියට ආප්ප හදමු | SIMPLE & EASY | REVEALED -by Manjula Fernando (Sri lankan Street Food by Manjula Fernando)

“Sri lankan Street Food by Manjula Fernando”…. Manjula Fernando has acquired considerable experience in a vast variety of cooking styles.

He has acquired his experience in many 5 Star hotel kitchens in Sri Lanka and overseas including cooking in the kitchen of late Mr.Kerry Packer’s Yacht.

He first opened his Restaurant business in 2006 in Blacktown bowling club where he started his First Sri Lankan all you can eat Buffet.









It was very popular and included traditional Sri Lankan food& Desserts and music for patrons to enjoy. He then branched out into opening a Function Centre in Sydney that rapidly became a popular venue to hold functions and a place to dine on the weekends. The special Sri Lankan night held on Friday’s and Saturday night and Sunday afternoons were always sold out events.

In the past 5 years Manjula has been sought after to be featured in the Food section both in tabloid, broadsheet press and Magazines.

He has also been featured on Chanel 10 , living Room cooking segment hosted by renowned chef Miguel Maestro.

Manjula currently operates his Sri Lankan Street Food-restaurant at Glebe which has gained popularity amongst a diverse community of food enthusiasts who enjoy the regional and street food of Sri Lanka. Hoppers, Dosa, Koththu, Devilled Fish and a variety of Sri Lankan Authentic Curries are amongst the menu.









Through this U Tube Channel Manjula is happy to share his Sri Lankan cooking skills with food enthusiasts around the world Www.dishevents.com.au

මංජුල දැනට ඕස්ට්‍රේලියා වල පදිංචි ශ්‍රී ලාංකික සුපවේදියෙක්,2006 සිට නොයෙකුත් ශ්‍රී ලාංකික ආපනශාලා පවත්වාගෙන යන ඔහු දැනටසිඩ්නි නුවර DiSh Sri Lankan Street Food නමින් ශ්‍රී ලංකික ආපනශාලාවක් පවත්වගෙන යමින් සිටිනවා. ලංකාවේ තරුපහේ හෝටල් වල මෙන්මඕස්ට්‍රේලියා වලද අත්දැකීම් බහුලව ඇති ඔහු, මේ චැනෙල් එක හරහා ඔහුගේ ඒ අත්දැකීම් ලොවපුරා වෙසෙන ශ්‍රී ලාංකික සැමත් ,ලංකාවේ කෑමට කැමති සියලුම දෙනාටත් ලේසියෙන්, ඉක්මනින් රසබර ශ්‍රී ලාංකික කෑම සාද ගන්නා ආකාරය හොදින් තේරුම් කර දෙන්න උත්සහ කරනවා.







