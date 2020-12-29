Leopard Trails bags Gold at SATA Awards 2020

Source:Dailymirror

Sri Lanka’s luxury tented camping specialist Leopard Trails bagged the Gold award for Leading Wildlife Tented Camp in South Asia at the South Asian Travel Awards (SATA) 2020.

The property which is in its ninth year of operation has bagged the award for the second consecutive year.

Leopard Trails was also awarded the unique title of ‘Asia’s best honeymoon hideaway’, at the World Boutique Hotel Awards in November 2019. In total, the property has received three international awards.

SATA 2020, held virtually this year, received over 1000 nominations across a number of segments within the industry and endorsement from 16 travel industry organisations and national tourism bodies.

The travel, tourism and hospitality winners of South Asia were from the Maldives, Sri Lanka, India, Nepal, Bhutan and Bangladesh.