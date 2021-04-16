“LESSONS LEARNED” – By Des Kelly

They say, among many other phrases, that lessons are learned from womb to tomb. How true is this ??, you think you know enough to get you through life, but even as you read interesting posts such as this, you realize that there were a lot of things you did not know, but are now learning via eLanka, your favourite website.. .

Thank you Dallas Achilles for sending all this information to me. It is nuch appreciated.

Desmond Kelly.

(Editor-in-Chief) eLanka.

JUST PLAIN NEAT INFORMATION………

GLASS takes one million years to decompose, which means it never wears

out and can be recycled an infinite amount of times!

GOLD is the only metal that doesn’t rust, even if it’s buried in the

ground for thousands of years.

YOUR TONGUE is the only muscle in your body that is attached at only one

end.

IF YOU STOP GETTING THIRSTY , you need to drink more water. When a human

body is dehydrated, its thirst mechanism shuts off.

ZERO is the only number that cannot be represented by Roman numerals.

KITES were used in the American Civil War to deliver letters and

newspapers.



THE SONG AULD LANG SYNE is sung at the stroke of midnight in almost

every English-speaking country in the world to bring in the new year.

DRINKING WATER AFTER EATING reduces the acid in your mouth by 61

percent. Drinking a glass of water before you eat may help digestion and

curb appetite.

PEANUT OIL is used for cooking in submarines because it doesn’t smoke

unless it’s heated above 450F.

THE ROAR that we hear when we place a seashell next to our ear is not

the ocean, but rather the sound of blood surging through the veins in

the ear.

NINE OUT OF EVERY 10 living things live in the ocean.

THE BANANA cannot reproduce itself. It can be propagated only by the

hand of man.

AIRPORTS AT HIGHER ALTITUDES require a longer airstrip due to lower air

density.

THE UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA spans four time zones.

THE TOOTH is the only part of the human body that cannot heal itself.

IN ANCIENT GREECE , tossing an apple to a girl was a traditional

proposal of marriage. Catching it meant she accepted.

WARNER COMMUNICATIONS paid 28 million for the copyright to the song

Happy Birthday, which was written in 1935!

INTELLIGENT PEOPLE have more zinc and copper in their hair.

A COMET’S TAIL always points away from the sun.

THE SWINE FLU vaccine in 1976 caused more death and illness than the

disease it was intended to prevent.

CAFFEINE increases the power of aspirin and other painkillers, that is

why it is found in some medicines.

THE MILITARY SALUTE is a motion that evolved from medieval times, when

knights in armor raised their visors to reveal their identity.

IF YOU GET INTO THE BOTTOM OF A WELL OR A TALL CHIMNEY AND LOOK UP, you

can see stars, even in the middle of the day.

WHEN A PERSON DIES, hearing is the last sense to go. The first sense

lost is sight.

IN ANCIENT TIMES strangers shook hands to show that they were unarmed.

STRAWBERRIES AND CASHEWS are the only fruits whose seeds grow on the

outside.

AVOCADOS have the highest calories of any fruit at 167 calories per

hundred grams.

THE MOON moves about two inches away from the Earth each year.

THE EARTH gets 100 tons heavier every day due to falling space dust.

DUE TO EARTH’S GRAVITY it is impossible for mountains to be higher than

15,000 meters.

MICKEY MOUSE is known as “Topolino” in Italy.

SOLDIERS do not march in step when going across bridges because they

could set up a vibration which could be sufficient to knock the bridge

down.

EVERYTHING weighs one percent less at the equator.

FOR EVERY EXTRA KILOGRAM carried on a space flight, 530 kg of excess

fuel are needed at

lift-off.

THE LETTER J does not appear anywhere on the periodic table of the

elements.

And last but not least:

