LEST WE FORGET – by Victor Melder
On Saturday, April 25, 2020, we commemorate ‘Anzac Day’, when we recall and commemorate
the heroic acts of the military servicemen and women, who gave ‘their yesterday’s, that we may have our
today’s’.
Due to the Corona Virus Pandemic and the ‘Social Distancing’ enforced to halt it’s spread, there will by
no ‘Dawn Service’ or Anzac Marches, Australia wide. Instead, the few surviving service personnel, their
family and friends will gather at dawn silently with a lighted candle in their drive ways.
We are now also remembering the heroic act of four Victorian Police officers, who were senselessly and
tragically mowed down by a speeding truck, whilst in the line of duty, on the evening of Wednesday, April 22.
The officers had intercepted a motor vehicle for traffic offences on the Chandler Highway and investigations
were continuing in the emergency lane.
At this time a truck travelling at an estimated 100kph, veered into the emergency lane, where the police
officers were, killing and injuring them. The motor vehicle offender, pulled up earlier, took photos of the
carnage and fled the scene.
The four police officer, all succumbed to their injuries. This was the worst police tragedy to hit the Victorian
Police force in its history..
As the parent of a serving member of the Victorian Police force, the tragedy reinforces the inherent danger
they are called to face in carrying out their day-to-day duties, in helping keep the community safe.
It takes a special breed of person to want to join the police force and serve the community at large. Chief
Commissioner Ashton said “Committing one’s life to serving and protecting others is a truly unique attribute.
They do it to protect. They do it to make a difference”.
I recall the words of an elderly person who once said, “If you don’t like the Police, next time you are in trouble,
call a Hippy” !!
The senior officer killed, had a 31-year career with the force and was looking forward to retirement, another had
six years of service, the third, a year’s service, whilst the most junior officer had passed out of the Police Academy
in December last year.
We grieve and silently suffer with the family members of the four officers who gave their lives. Their lives
will never ever be the same again. The pain will linger on for the rest of their lives.
We remember and pray for the four officers, as we too grieve for them:
Leading Senior Constable LYNETTE TAYLOR
Senior Constable KEVIN KING
Constable GLEN HUMPHRIS
Constable JOSHUA PRESTNEY.
LEST WE FORGET
Victor Melder
