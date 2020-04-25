LEST WE FORGET – by Victor Melder

On Saturday, April 25, 2020, we commemorate ‘Anzac Day’, when we recall and commemorate

the heroic acts of the military servicemen and women, who gave ‘their yesterday’s, that we may have our

today’s’.

Due to the Corona Virus Pandemic and the ‘Social Distancing’ enforced to halt it’s spread, there will by

no ‘Dawn Service’ or Anzac Marches, Australia wide. Instead, the few surviving service personnel, their

family and friends will gather at dawn silently with a lighted candle in their drive ways.

We are now also remembering the heroic act of four Victorian Police officers, who were senselessly and

tragically mowed down by a speeding truck, whilst in the line of duty, on the evening of Wednesday, April 22.

The officers had intercepted a motor vehicle for traffic offences on the Chandler Highway and investigations

were continuing in the emergency lane.

At this time a truck travelling at an estimated 100kph, veered into the emergency lane, where the police

officers were, killing and injuring them. The motor vehicle offender, pulled up earlier, took photos of the

carnage and fled the scene.

The four police officer, all succumbed to their injuries. This was the worst police tragedy to hit the Victorian

Police force in its history..

As the parent of a serving member of the Victorian Police force, the tragedy reinforces the inherent danger

they are called to face in carrying out their day-to-day duties, in helping keep the community safe.

It takes a special breed of person to want to join the police force and serve the community at large. Chief

Commissioner Ashton said “Committing one’s life to serving and protecting others is a truly unique attribute.

They do it to protect. They do it to make a difference”.

I recall the words of an elderly person who once said, “If you don’t like the Police, next time you are in trouble,

call a Hippy” !!

The senior officer killed, had a 31-year career with the force and was looking forward to retirement, another had

six years of service, the third, a year’s service, whilst the most junior officer had passed out of the Police Academy

in December last year.

We grieve and silently suffer with the family members of the four officers who gave their lives. Their lives

will never ever be the same again. The pain will linger on for the rest of their lives.

We remember and pray for the four officers, as we too grieve for them:

Leading Senior Constable LYNETTE TAYLOR

Senior Constable KEVIN KING

Constable GLEN HUMPHRIS

Constable JOSHUA PRESTNEY.

LEST WE FORGET

Victor Melder







