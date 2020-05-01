Let’s discuss the latest research on finding a vaccine to fight against the COVID-19 by Harold Gunatillake

Under normal circumstances a vaccine program takes over 5 years to develop a vaccine.

Due to the urgency to control the spread of the present virus being further attacking people, the researchers are attempting to produce one at high speed within one year.

It is heartening to know that the Scientists at Oxford University have begun clinical trials of a coronavirus that has shown promise in rhesus monkeys and the first dose could be injected to humans within another few months.

You are aware that the common cold seasonal virus is called adenovirus.

This is a virus that causes a range of illnesses: they can cause cold-like symptoms, fever, sore throat, pneumonia, pink eyes and so on.

These viruses cause upper respiratory infections, unlike the corona virus which attacks the lung tissue causing a condition called ‘lung fibrosis’

A weakened version of the common cold virus is made that can infect chimpanzees.

The adenovirus has been genetically altered to make it impossible for the virus to grow in humans.

This vaccine will be tested in healthy volunteers first.

The purpose is to find out whether this vaccine will protect against the corona virus.

This new vaccine is called ChAdOx1

Now the next step is to add the same genetic material found in the spikes of the virus.

Genetic material similar to the ones found in the spike vaccine is called ChAdOx1

This genetic material found in the spike protein is called glycoprotein.

This protein is usually found on the surface of COVID-19 spikes plays an essential role in the infection pathway of the virus.

That is composed of glycoprotein as mentioned earlier.

It is hoped that the body recognizes this weak vaccine with added genetic material will develop an immune response to the Spike protein that will help stop the COVID-19 virus from entering human cells and therefore prevent infection.

This genetically modified weak vaccine ChAdOx1 has been shown to be safe and well tolerated, by the 320 people on the trial, except for some mild side effect

Bottom line:

The future is hopeful, and within the next three to four months, Oxford vaccine should be ready for the public.

The vaccine is made up of a weakened version of a common cold virus combined with the same genetic protein on the surface of the spikes, should train the body to recognize and develop an immune response to the spike protein. That would prevent the COVID-19 entering human cells.

So, the future is promising, and meanwhile shall we all continue working on the social distance to keep the virus away from people.

