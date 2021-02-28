LIBRARY ACQUISITIONS – FEBRUARY 2021

by In

ACQUISITIONS FOR THE MONTH OF FEBRUARY 2021

BOOKS.

Yakada Yaka by Carl Muller, 1994. Reflections and Ruminations, Reminiscences and Reveries by Derrick Mendis SJ, 2001

(No’s 1 -2, Donated by Mrs Beulah, Nathanielsz, Broadmeadows, Vic)

Return to Sri Lanka, Travels in a Paradoxical Island by Razeen Sally, 2019

(Donated by the Author, Singapore)

Just call me DENNIS, A Retrospective on Hockey in Sri Lanka, Dennis De Rosayro with Nilanga Jayawickreme, 2021

(Donated by Dennis De Rosayro, Colombo 8, Sri Lanka)

MAGAZINES

The ‘Ceylankan’ – Journal of the Ceylon Society of Australia, Journal 93, Vol XXIV, No 1, February 2021

NEWSLETTERS

Newsletter of the Ceylonese Welfare Organisation Inc (CWO), Vol 39, No 1, January 2021 Newsletter – Sri Lanka Society of Queensland, Vol 42, No 4. June 2020. ‘Thomiana’, Newsletter of S.Thomas’ College Boys Association Australia Branch, Vol 23, No 2, July 2020 ‘Thomiana’, Newsletter of S.Thomas’ College Boys Association Australia Branch, Vol 24, No 1, January 2021 ‘Floreat’, Newsletter, Royal College Old Boys Association Australia Inc (RCOBAA), January 2021 Newsletter, Western Australia Sri Lanka (Ceylon) Association Inc, November 2020 Newsletter, Western Australia Sri Lanka (Ceylon) Association Inc, February 2020.

OTHERS

Sri Lanka, Pictorial Desk Calendar 2021 (Donated by Sanjeeva Ratnapala, Battaramulla, Sri Lanka) Narration of the History of Our Proud Ancestral (Orang Jawa) Heritage by Noor R. Rahim, June 2016, 80pp. Brief Introduction of the Arrival of the Malays in Ceylon (Sri Lanka) by Noor Rahim, February 2019, 7pp

(Donated by the Author)

Bribery & Corruption in Sri Lanka, The Results of Two Public Opinion Surveys, Amcham Sri Lanka, 2020, 76pp. A New Economic Vision for Post Covid 19 Sri Lanka, Pathfinder Foundation, 2020, 76pp. Post-War Militancy of Sinhala Sangha – Draft Chapter for the Proposed Book by Suren Raghavan, 24pp. The Voyage Out, Peter Kolb and VOC Voyages to the Cape by Nigel Penn, Chapter 4 of the Publication, 20pp. Sri Lanka: Militarisation, Sinhala-Buddhist Supremacy & Absence of Rule of Law, July 2020, Sri Lanka Briefing Notes, 32pp. Summary of Changes Under the Proposed 20th Amendment – Centre for Policy Alternatives, September 2020, 33pp Alphabetical Guide to Sinhalese Folklore from Ballad Sources by L.D.Barnett, 120pp. Theses – Identity, Community & Place. The Post-World War 2 Eurasian Exodus from Malaysia & Singapore to Australia y Ione Maria Jolly,

August 2017, 399pp.

Wall Calendar 2021, Theme: Sri Lanka Brassware, Srl Lanka Telecom Desk Calender 2021. Theme: Sri Lanka Brassware, Srl Lanka Telecom Diary 2021. Theme: Sri Lanka Brassware, Srl Lanka Telecom Diary 2021, Sri Lanka Telecom

(No’s 12 – 15, Donated by Lalith Seneviratne, Colombo 5, Sri Lanka)