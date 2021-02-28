LIBRARY ACQUISITIONS – FEBRUARY 2021

VICTOR MELDER SRI LANKA LIBRARY
ACQUISITIONS FOR THE MONTH OF FEBRUARY 2021
BOOKS.
- Yakada Yaka by Carl Muller, 1994.
- Reflections and Ruminations, Reminiscences and Reveries by Derrick Mendis SJ, 2001
(No’s 1 -2, Donated by Mrs Beulah, Nathanielsz, Broadmeadows, Vic)
- Return to Sri Lanka, Travels in a Paradoxical Island by Razeen Sally, 2019
(Donated by the Author, Singapore)
- Just call me DENNIS, A Retrospective on Hockey in Sri Lanka, Dennis De Rosayro with Nilanga Jayawickreme, 2021
(Donated by Dennis De Rosayro, Colombo 8, Sri Lanka)
MAGAZINES
- The ‘Ceylankan’ – Journal of the Ceylon Society of Australia, Journal 93, Vol XXIV, No 1, February 2021
NEWSLETTERS
- Newsletter of the Ceylonese Welfare Organisation Inc (CWO), Vol 39, No 1, January 2021
- Newsletter – Sri Lanka Society of Queensland, Vol 42, No 4. June 2020.
- ‘Thomiana’, Newsletter of S.Thomas’ College Boys Association Australia Branch, Vol 23, No 2, July 2020
- ‘Thomiana’, Newsletter of S.Thomas’ College Boys Association Australia Branch, Vol 24, No 1, January 2021
- ‘Floreat’, Newsletter, Royal College Old Boys Association Australia Inc (RCOBAA), January 2021
- Newsletter, Western Australia Sri Lanka (Ceylon) Association Inc, November 2020
- Newsletter, Western Australia Sri Lanka (Ceylon) Association Inc, February 2020.
OTHERS
- Sri Lanka, Pictorial Desk Calendar 2021 (Donated by Sanjeeva Ratnapala, Battaramulla, Sri Lanka)
- Narration of the History of Our Proud Ancestral (Orang Jawa) Heritage by Noor R. Rahim, June 2016, 80pp.
- Brief Introduction of the Arrival of the Malays in Ceylon (Sri Lanka) by Noor Rahim, February 2019, 7pp
(Donated by the Author)
- Bribery & Corruption in Sri Lanka, The Results of Two Public Opinion Surveys, Amcham Sri Lanka, 2020, 76pp.
- A New Economic Vision for Post Covid 19 Sri Lanka, Pathfinder Foundation, 2020, 76pp.
- Post-War Militancy of Sinhala Sangha – Draft Chapter for the Proposed Book by Suren Raghavan, 24pp.
- The Voyage Out, Peter Kolb and VOC Voyages to the Cape by Nigel Penn, Chapter 4 of the Publication, 20pp.
- Sri Lanka: Militarisation, Sinhala-Buddhist Supremacy & Absence of Rule of Law, July 2020, Sri Lanka Briefing Notes, 32pp.
- Summary of Changes Under the Proposed 20th Amendment – Centre for Policy Alternatives, September 2020, 33pp
- Alphabetical Guide to Sinhalese Folklore from Ballad Sources by L.D.Barnett, 120pp.
- Theses – Identity, Community & Place. The Post-World War 2 Eurasian Exodus from Malaysia & Singapore to Australia y Ione Maria Jolly,
August 2017, 399pp.
- Wall Calendar 2021, Theme: Sri Lanka Brassware, Srl Lanka Telecom
- Desk Calender 2021. Theme: Sri Lanka Brassware, Srl Lanka Telecom
- Diary 2021. Theme: Sri Lanka Brassware, Srl Lanka Telecom
- Diary 2021, Sri Lanka Telecom
(No’s 12 – 15, Donated by Lalith Seneviratne, Colombo 5, Sri Lanka)