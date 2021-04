LION HARRY DE SAYRAH OAM HONOURED BY LIONS CLUBS INTERNATIONAL

LIONS CLUBS INTERNATIONAL – THE WORLDS LARGEST SERVICE ORGANISATION AWARDED THEIR LIFE MEMBER AND MEVIN JONES FELLOW to

LION HARRY DE SAYRAH OAM

THE 50 YEAR MEMBERSHIP AWARD AT THE CHARTER NITE OF THE LIONS CLUB OF TURRAMURRA A FEW WEEKS AGO

HE WAS THE 1st ELECTED PRESIDENT OF THE LIONS CLUB OF KOLLUPITIYA AND THE SECRETARY OF THE COLOMBO LIONS HOST CLUB IN DISTRICT 306 A SRI LANKA AND THE 39TH PRESIDENT AND CURRENT TREASURER OF THE LIONS CLUB OF BANKSTOWN DISTRICT 201N5 AUSTRALIA

THE PHOTO SHOWS LION HARRY AND LIONS LADY DR. IMELDA WITH LION JENNIFER TOUZEL IMMEDIATE PAST DISTRCT GOVERNOR DISTRICT 201N5 WHO MADE THE PRESENTATION THAT NIGHT