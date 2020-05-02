by In

Live Concerts of famous Artists (thanks to Patrick Ranasinghe)

Feeling Bored at home some live concerts and videos please enjoy

THE BLUE DIAMONDS LIVE

Trini Lopez Live In Concert Brussels 1964

The Beach Boys Live In Knebworth 1980 UK

Del Shannon Live In Australia 1989

Legends of Rock ‘N Roll 1989 Concert Melbourne Australia

Johnny Cash A Concert Behind Prison Wall

Ricky Nelson Live Concert In Chicago

Mickey Gilley Show

Tony Brent Greatest Hits

Vic Damone at the Royal Festival Hall

Cliff Foenander & The Fabulous Echoes Collection

Earl Grant Live Australian Bandstand 1967 & No Other Love

Radio Ceylon Howard Roberts Quartet Relax a while Music

Jimmy Ellis Orion This Is Me Live

Matt Monro in Concert

Ricky May Fats Enough With The Julien Lee Orchestra

Jimmy Ellis (Orion) Elvis Birthday Concert

Ricky Nelson & Fats Domino In Concert

The Carpenters From The Talk of the Town 1974

Anne Murray At The Talk Of The Town 1973

Bill Forbes & The Contrasts Oh Boy Show Collection

Sandra Edema – Oh My Lover

Nimal Mendis & The Kandyans Kandyan Express

Nat King Cole Live Performances 1

Danielle de Niese Soprano







