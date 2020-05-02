Home  ⁄  Articles  ⁄  Live Concerts of famous Artists (thanks to Patrick Ranasinghe)

May 2, 2020

Live Concerts of famous Artists

Feeling Bored at home some live concerts and videos please enjoy

THE BLUE DIAMONDS LIVE 

 

Trini Lopez Live In Concert Brussels 1964  

The Beach Boys Live In Knebworth 1980 UK

Del Shannon Live In Australia 1989  

Legends of Rock ‘N Roll 1989 Concert Melbourne Australia 

Johnny Cash A Concert Behind Prison Wall

Ricky Nelson Live Concert In Chicago   

Mickey Gilley Show   

Tony Brent Greatest Hits

Vic Damone at the Royal Festival Hall

Cliff Foenander & The Fabulous Echoes Collection    

Earl Grant Live Australian Bandstand 1967 & No Other Love

Radio Ceylon Howard Roberts Quartet Relax a while Music

Jimmy Ellis Orion This Is Me Live 

Matt Monro in Concert

Ricky May Fats Enough With The Julien Lee Orchestra 

Jimmy Ellis (Orion) Elvis Birthday Concert

Ricky Nelson & Fats Domino In Concert   

The Carpenters From The Talk of the Town 1974

Anne Murray At The Talk Of The Town 1973

Bill Forbes & The Contrasts Oh Boy Show Collection

Sandra Edema – Oh My Lover  

Nimal Mendis & The Kandyans Kandyan Express  

Nat King Cole Live Performances 1

Danielle de Niese Soprano 




