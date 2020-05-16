Lockdown thoughts: by BERTRAM DANIEL

I have had a bit more downtime to think about life and to be frank; in some ways I have been more confused than I have ever been.

The barrage of information that I have been bombarded with is way beyond what I am used to and what makes it worse is that I am a curious person with a thirst for information.

So how do I evaluate the totally opposite views being thrown around? There are so many conflicting views and ideas that it is mind-boggling.

So, I have devised a very simple strategy. Two things.

First and most importantly; look at the story and consider whether there is money to be made and by whom and secondly does it feel right.

Also, history has shown us that sadly, that money has been the root of all evil and most of the wars and upheavals in the world.

The bottom line is that with the research that I have done, I have discovered facts that the average person is unaware of.

What is even more distressing is that the average person believes what they have and are being been told by the mainstream media and they also think that the government is working for the benefit of the citizens.

Sad to say most governments are working and controlled by the big corporations who are in turn controlled by the BIG money, who also control the mainstream media.

Which is why I do not watch TV (except read the news headlines as they scroll past), I do not watch movies and I do not read the newspapers. But I do follow and have followed many amazing writers, teachers and thinkers who you might call gurus.

I research the areas of my life that are important namely my well-being, my health, my food & drink and my consciousness,

People like Dr Wayne Dyer, Ekhart Tolle, Dr Joe Diepenza, William Whitecloud, Harry Palmer and Buddha have guided me to the point where I am relaxed and content with whatever life throws at me and what is happening now is a very good example of being able to negotiate life in a relaxed manner and go with the flow.

I love Australia and its people and sincerely hope that the majority will wake up to the fact that we have been fooled for a long time and all have to come together as ONE right now, as we are being torn apart with all these conflicting stories,

The bottom line is that WE the people should be telling the governments what is fair and reasonable and not them forcing these draconian and unjust laws on us.

So c’mon good people lets get together and join together as ONE, without any ego and as Michael Jacksons sings; make this world a better place for you and for me and the entire human race.

We can do it as long as we are ONE with LOVE in our hearts for everyone.

Cheers

Bertram

BERTRAM DANIEL

