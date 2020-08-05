LOOKING TO CONTACT – MAXWEL BULNER

I am writing to you in response to a request by Brian to contact you regarding the whereabouts of Maxwell Bulner so that I can get contact with him.

Maxwell was at St. Sebastian’s College, Moratuwa as a College Boarder and I was also a boarder at that time…. period 1951 to about 1953… may be we were in the same class.

I remember Maxwell telling me that his father worked for Ceylon Government Railway and was a Foreman Platelayer. He had two sisters if I remember correctly.









At the same time Ian Varney was in the boarding. They left college in the fifties and migrated to Australia. Ian Varney is still alive in Melbourne. I was for many

years trying to trace Maxwell but it was not possible. Yesterday while watching a Youtube movie called BURGHERS IN LONDON I saw Maxwell, Anna and Gerry Daniels.

Does it mean that Maxwell is now living in London because it was a 2015 production of the movie. That is all I know of Maxwell. Can you help me to trace him??

With kind regards

Joe B. Sethupathy

(Please email jbs@slt.lk with any feedback)








