LOOKING TO CONTACT – MAXWEL BULNER

Aug 5, 2020

I am writing to you in response to a request by Brian to contact you regarding the whereabouts of Maxwell Bulner so that I can get contact with him.

 Maxwell was at St. Sebastian’s College, Moratuwa as a College Boarder and I was also a boarder at that time…. period 1951 to about 1953… may be we were in the same class.

I remember Maxwell telling me that his father worked for Ceylon Government Railway and was a Foreman Platelayer.  He had two sisters if I remember correctly.




 At the same time  Ian  Varney was in the boarding.  They left college in the fifties  and migrated to Australia.  Ian Varney is still alive in Melbourne.  I was for many

years trying to trace Maxwell  but it was not possible.  Yesterday while watching a Youtube movie called BURGHERS IN LONDON I saw Maxwell, Anna and Gerry Daniels.

Does it mean that Maxwell is now living in London because it was a 2015 production of the movie.  That is all I know of Maxwell.  Can you help me to trace him??

 With kind regards

Joe B. Sethupathy 
(Please email jbs@slt.lk with any feedback)




