Several injured in crash outside British Parliament A man has been arrested and a number of pedestrians injured after a car crashed into security barriers outside the Houses of Parliament, Scotland Yard has said.

Clinical waste: MEPA to request Ministry to take up issue with India The Maritime Environment Protection Authority (MEPA) today said that it would request the Ministry of Environment to discuss with the Indian High Commission at a diplomatic level urging India to prevent clinical waste from being released towards Sri Lanka.

Ranjith Ariyaratne new Post Master General Polonnaruwa District Secretary Ranjith Ariyaratne has been appointed as the Post Master General (PMG).

China printing currencies for several countries including SL China is printing currencies for the governments of several countries, including Nepal, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Malaysia and Brazil, the Chinese media reported, quoting a top official of the state-owned banknote printer.