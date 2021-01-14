Home  ⁄  Articles  ⁄  Lumbini Tea Estate and Tea Factory Deniyaya enters its 25th year- by Priyan de Silva

Lumbini Tea Estate and Tea Factory Deniyaya enters its 25th year- by Priyan de Silva

Jan 14, 2021 Posted by In Articles Tagged ,

Lumbini Tea Estate and Tea Factory Deniyaya enters its 25th year- by Priyan de Silva

Lumbini-Tea

Source:Island

While welcoming the new year with religious observances the owners and management of Lumbini Tea Estate and Tea Factory  Deniyaya fullfilled their first CSR for the year by providing annual stationary requirement of all schoolchildren of their staff, outgrowers and green leaf suppliers.

Lumbini Tea Estate and Factory  situated in the picturesque Lumbini Tea Valley at Kolawenigama, Deniyaya bordering the world heritage Sinharaja Rain Forest Reserve produces a wide range of award winning ‘Ceylon Tea’  exported under the ‘Lumbini’ and ‘Dalu’ brands. 

‘Lumbini’ teas are unblended and are one estate  and one origin with an unique flavour gained from the ozone rich atmospheric  conditions of the Lumbini Valley.

Dayapala Jayawardena who founded Lumbini in 1976  attended the religious ceremonies while Managing Director and CEO  of Lumbini Chaminda Jayawardena joined his staff to commence work for  2021 by plucking the first tea buds.

Comments are closed.

eLanka