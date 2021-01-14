Lumbini Tea Estate and Tea Factory Deniyaya enters its 25th year- by Priyan de Silva

Source:Island

While welcoming the new year with religious observances the owners and management of Lumbini Tea Estate and Tea Factory Deniyaya fullfilled their first CSR for the year by providing annual stationary requirement of all schoolchildren of their staff, outgrowers and green leaf suppliers.

Lumbini Tea Estate and Factory situated in the picturesque Lumbini Tea Valley at Kolawenigama, Deniyaya bordering the world heritage Sinharaja Rain Forest Reserve produces a wide range of award winning ‘Ceylon Tea’ exported under the ‘Lumbini’ and ‘Dalu’ brands.

‘Lumbini’ teas are unblended and are one estate and one origin with an unique flavour gained from the ozone rich atmospheric conditions of the Lumbini Valley.

Dayapala Jayawardena who founded Lumbini in 1976 attended the religious ceremonies while Managing Director and CEO of Lumbini Chaminda Jayawardena joined his staff to commence work for 2021 by plucking the first tea buds.