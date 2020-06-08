Home  ⁄  Articles  ⁄  Luxury Property Sale in Seeduwa Sri Lanka (Close to Katunayaka Airport)

Luxury Property Sale in Seeduwa Sri Lanka (Close to Katunayaka Airport)

Jun 8, 2020 Posted by In Articles, Classifieds, Properties for Sale - Sri Lanka Comments 0

Luxury Property Sale in Seeduwa Sri Lanka (Close to Katunayaka Airport)

 

 

  • Super Luxury Building Situated at Katunayaka facing Colombo Negombo main road (Front of the Seeduwa Police Station)

 

  • 42 perches land (Total building area – 15,000 Sqft)

 

  • Building built like a Palace

 

  • Separate Car Park

 

  • Building with 2 Office Space and 02 Apartments (First Floor can be convert to Reception hall, Night Club, Restaurant Or Casino) with all the Lighting system

 

  • 3rd & 4th floors which are built as Super Luxury Apartments with all the Luxury amenities can be used for Commercial or residential purpose.

 

  • Furniture’s from Sri Lanka’s number one furniture company with uncommon high-end designs

 

  • 65 KV Generator Standby

 

  • 13 AC Units with 36 Btu

 

  • Parking availability for around 40 vehicles

 

  • Front area car park for 10 Vehicles

 

  • Separate area for car washing & Services

 

  • Private 20 Ft road to the building from main road

 

  • Expecting LKR.300 Million Or Highest offer (Negotiable) – AUD 2.3 Million

 

For more details: Contact: +94773 207 107

Email  : sales@explorevacations.lk

 

 

 

For more details: Contact: +94773 207 107
Email : sales@explorevacations.lk

 

Leave a Reply

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of