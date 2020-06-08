Luxury Property Sale in Seeduwa Sri Lanka (Close to Katunayaka Airport)
- Super Luxury Building Situated at Katunayaka facing Colombo Negombo main road (Front of the Seeduwa Police Station)
- 42 perches land (Total building area – 15,000 Sqft)
- Building built like a Palace
- Separate Car Park
- Building with 2 Office Space and 02 Apartments (First Floor can be convert to Reception hall, Night Club, Restaurant Or Casino) with all the Lighting system
- 3rd & 4th floors which are built as Super Luxury Apartments with all the Luxury amenities can be used for Commercial or residential purpose.
- Furniture’s from Sri Lanka’s number one furniture company with uncommon high-end designs
- 65 KV Generator Standby
- 13 AC Units with 36 Btu
- Parking availability for around 40 vehicles
- Front area car park for 10 Vehicles
- Separate area for car washing & Services
- Private 20 Ft road to the building from main road
- Expecting LKR.300 Million Or Highest offer (Negotiable) – AUD 2.3 Million
For more details: Contact: +94773 207 107
Email : sales@explorevacations.lk
