Lydia Stryder’s debut single “Time Bomb” featuring Ioana Pavel, is out on all streaming platforms

eLanka is proud to support Lydia Stryder (London) who is the Granddaughter of Monica de Jonk who is the sister of one of eLanka’s great Supporters’ Claudette Schokman’s sister (Melbourne based Charles & Claudette Schokman).

(voir version française en bas de la page)

Lydia Stryder's debut single "Time Bomb" featuring Ioana Pavel, is out on all streaming platforms.

Time Bomb is a spirited Blues Rock song of unmeditated honesty. The 22 year old multinational artist tackles the different stages of affliction when facing life’s adversities.









“This song’s about feeling overwhelmed by an intensifying angst. When you’re falling apart and you’ve lost your way, it’s important to have a form of release to regain confidence. This is a reminder that you’re not the only one going through this, notably in challenging times such as with Covid-19.” (Lydia Stryder, 2020)



Uncertainty about the future is portrayed through the lyrics, but also through the warm vocals reflecting soul influences. A gripping sense of resilience is conveyed through the powerful vocals and the climax is built throughout the song. A compelling combination of groovy distorted guitars, a heavy bassline, snappy drums and sustained organ chords enlivens the listener. This track stirs the fighting spirit in us all, even in our darkest moments: that’s the power of music for you.

“I love it, as it expresses what we can all feel in our lives especially in these difficult times and yet its upbeat and positive and to my surprise as I listen to the end I want to dance. I also love the French touch in the middle. Even if its not your genre, listen to it til the end…TICK TICK“. (Shirley de Jonk)







