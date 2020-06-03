Maharaja’s Haveli

Quakers Hill Railway Station

Bus Stop

Car Route: Westlink M4 & M7

Address

Maharaja’s Haveli

14 Douglas Road

Quakers Hill NSW 2763

Australia

T: +61 2 9626 1913

F: +61 2 9626 1050

Email: info@maharajahaveli.com.au

Opening Hours (Daily 10:00am – 10:00pm)

Café, Sweets & Casual Dine-in (all day): 10:00am – 10:00pm

Lunch: 11:00am – 03:00pm

Dinner: 05:00pm – 10:00pm

Week-end special Breakfast: 9:30 am – 11:30 am

Week-end special Lunch: 12:00pm onward

PUBLIC TRANSPORT

Rail (Trip Planner: +61 131 500)

– Quakers Hill Railway Station is located only 25 minutes from Parramatta Railway Station and 58 minutes from Sydney’s Central station

– Quakers Hill Railway Station – 410 meters, a 6 minute walk to Maharaja’s Haveli

Bus (Info Line: +61 2 9508 2900)

Interchanges:

From Blacktown (Operator: Busways): Blacktown Bus Interchange via Richmond Rd to Highfield Rd – No. 34, Stop Number: 276340 (approx. 11 mins) A 5 minutes walk to MH.

From Parramatta: Parramatta Bus Interchange, Bus Stop: 4, Route: 700. Take the Hills Bus to Blacktown Bus Interchange (approx. 37 mins) From Bus Stop: 4 take the Busways Bus to Highfield Rd – No. 34 (approx. 11 mins) A 5 mins walk to MH.

By Car

Motorway (Enquiries : +61 132 213)

Motorway M4 & M7

From Sydney: Take Parramatta Road and get on toM4 Western Motorway. Drive on M4 and get onto Western Sydney Orbital (M7 Toll Road). Take the Quakers Hill Parkway Exit and drive to MH.

From Blue Mountains: Take the M4 and get onto Western Sydney Orbital (M7 Toll Road). Take the Quakers Hill Parkway Exit and drive to MH

FACILITIES

Parking Availability

Parking available for up to 100 cars

Location Accessibility