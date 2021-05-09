Mahinda win Division I Tier ‘B’ cricket title

Source:Island

Dhanuja Induwara held late order batting together with an unbeaten 23 runs to lead Mahinda College to three wickets win over Devapathiraja College in a low scoring final of the Under-19 Division I Tier ‘B’ tournament at NCC ground on Sunday.

After posting a below par total of 99 runs, Devapathiraja fought back when Irushka Thimira rattled three quick wickets to trouble Mahinda. They were just two wickets down for 50 at one stage but a run out in the 13 over and back to back wickets by Thimira in the next gave Devapathiraja respite.

Induwara then held his nerve anchoring the tale with a 60-ball 24 to seal the victory with 14 overs to spare. Kawsitha Kodithuwakku who scored 23 runs was the next highest scorer.

Put to bat no one topped 20 runs for Devapathiraja as Mahinda’s bowling department supported by alumni Lasith Malinga dictated terms. Jeewaka Shasheen and skipper Sudeera Weeraratne who scored 16 each and Sasanka Nirmal (17) had to toil hard for runs. Sri Lanka Under-19 player and Mahinda skipper Paranavithana was the pick of the bowlers. He picked up three wickets for eight runs.