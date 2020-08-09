Major Announcement: ICC Men’s T20 World Cup

Due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup has been postponed and will now take place from:



16 October – 13 November 2022.



This decision comes after the ICC completed a comprehensive contingency planning exercise. Crowds are an important part of any global event, and keeping everyone involved safe and healthy is the number one priority. The postponement will give Australia the best chance to safely host the T20 World Cup with full stadiums.



The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in India will take place as scheduled in 2021, and all teams that qualified for the Australia 2020 event will gain entry to the event in India in 2021. A new fixture and qualifying pathway for the postponed event in 2022 will be announced at a later date.



All fans who purchased tickets to the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2020 will be automatically refunded in full. Further details are available here



We hope that you will join us to see the world’s best cricketers in Australia in 2022. FIND OUT MORE →