Maldives becomes first nation to receive COVID-19 vaccine from India

Source:Ceylontoday

Maldives will receive the Covid-19 vaccine (Covishield) on Wednesday becoming the first country to receive the vaccine from India.

The source added the vaccine is being sent in numbers enough to cover frontline health workers and senior citizens.

Maldives is now the largest COVID-19 assistance recipient in India’s neighbourhood including medicine supply, food supply, medical team, training and financial assistance of $250 million.