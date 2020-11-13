Manning Market to be shifted to Peliyagoda

Source:Ceylontoday

A decision has been taken to temporarily shift the Manning Market to Peliyagoda, as many workers have tested positive for COVID-19.

Police Spokesperson DIG Ajith Rohana said that Manning Market workers will only be allowed to enter the Peliyagoda premises after conducting PCR tests on them.

Manning Market workers who have undergone PCR tests yet are requested to contact SSP Nishantha Chandrasekera of the Colombo Central Division via 0718 59 15 51 for PCR tests.

The Peliyagoda market will be opened on 16 November, DIG Rohana added.