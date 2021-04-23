Manuja appointed SL Team Manager

Manuja Kariyapperuma

Source:Dailynews

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) yesterday appointed Manuja Kariyapperuma as the Interim Manager of the Sri Lanka Team for the two-Test series against Bangladesh, which gets underway next week.

Chairman of the SLC Management Committee Professor Arjuna de Silva confirmed that Kariyapperuma has been appointed Interim Manager of the Sri Lanka Team for the series which begins on April 21 at the Pallekele Stadium in Kandy.

Kariyapperuma, who is the present Consultant of Women’s Cricket Operations and Development, has been appointed Manager of the Sri Lanka Team only for the Bangladesh series.

“SLC has already advertised for the post of Sri Lanka Team Manager and a permanent manager will be appointed thereafter,” Professor de Silva told the Daily News yesterday. (D.R)