Many tourist attraction in Polonnaruwa, Sigiriya closed for local visitors on Jan. 4, 5

Source:Dailymirror

Several tourist attractions in Sigiriya and Polonnaruwa will be closed for local tourists on January 4 and 5 after 12.00 pm as Ukrainian tourists are scheduled to visit those locations.

The Central Cultural Fund said in a statement said several locations in the Polonnaruwa tourist zone managed by the Fund, such as Parakrama Palace Complex, Dalada Oluwa, Shiva Devalaya (No. 2), Rankoth Vehera, Lankathilake Vehera, Kirivehera, Gal Viharaya, Thivanka Image House and Lotus Pond will not entertain local tourists on January 4 after 1.00 p.m.

While Sigiriya tourist zone will be closed after 12.00 pm on January 4.

The statement also said the decision was taken to prevent the mingling of local tourists with the visiting Ukrainian tourists.