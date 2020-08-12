Marching towards Quasquicentennial Celebrations-by Maruthai Ravindhiran

The Success story of St. Joseph’s College, Colombo 10

Source:Dailymirror

The College was founded in 1896, on March 2, 1896.

“Fruits of Virtue and of Knowledge,

Here we gather, Peace

and Power………………….

An inexplicable joy fills my heart in penning down my thoughts on the “Hall of Fame, Educational Institute in our Motherland.”

St. Joseph’s College, Colombo 10, the hallowed educational institution in Sri Lanka, has excelled far beyond expectations in producing multi-talented Josephians who are proficient in education, sports, spiritual life, community service besides serving the motherland and universe at large since

its inception.









Having proven itself throughout the years, the college stands tall as the leading educational institution in Sri Lanka.

The College, from the very inception, has produced exemplary leaders to society. The atmosphere in the institution inspires and encourages students to equip themselves to confront great challenges which help them to stand out from others.

The motto of the College has always been to uphold excellence in body, mind and spirit, giving priority to value-based education, thus fostering spiritual and human values.

We are what we repeatedly do. Excellence, then is not an act, but a habit.

“Innovation, Leadership, Quality, Standards, Creativity and Discipline ” are synonyms for our College”

St. Joseph’s College, Colombo 10 was founded in 1896, on March 2, 1896. The architect of this sacred institution was the Most Reverend Dr. Christophe-Etienne Bonjean, the first Archbishop of Colombo. The first Rector was Very Rev. Fr. Charles Collins. With his devoted and dedicated staff, within 2 years of their sacrificing labour of love, had made St. Joseph’s College, a “ Glorious Educational Institution”.

The purpose for which St.Joseph’s was founded was to give Catholic students the best and the highest possible education as per the Motto, “In Scientia et Virtute” (In Knowledge and Virtue). The aims of the founder were not only to impart knowledge but also to help the young Josephians to grow in virtue and to bring out and develop their God-given talents.

The College also encourages multi-cultural, multi-religious, multi-ethnic and multi-linguistic environment which is the need of the hour for our country at large. It is heartening to note that the government has followed this example and is endeavouring to set up schools in this model.

Josephians have created ideas that changed the way people live, learn, work, pray and play.

With justifiable pride it is recorded that during its glorious existence of 124 years, the College has imparted education in its broad sense thus producing a galaxy of Josephians who are a pride to our beloved Sri Lanka.

In the next year we will be having our “Quasquicentennial Celebrations”.









We are at a pivotal point in the Josephians rich history. We are greatly indebted to our past 13 eminent Rectors, the eminent present Rector, Revd. Fr. Ranjith Andradi and all our distinguished, laborious and respected reverend fathers, reverend sisters, teachers who have dedicated their lives in moulding us as good citizens, by inspiring and guiding us for what we are today, besides formation of character.

I in particular wish to express my gratitude to the great personality and my respected grade 2 class (in 1977) teacher, Ms. Rohini Gnanasekeran and other great personalities in the caliber of late Rev. Fr. Quintus Fernando (former Rector), late Revd. Fr. Neville Emmanuel, (former rector), late. Revd. Dr. B. Stanley Abeysekera (former Rector), Revd. Fr. Joseph Benedict Fernando (former vice-rector), Revd. Fr. W.D.G. Chrispin Leo (former vice rector), Revd. Fr. Felician R. Perera, late Revd. Fr. Bonnie Fernandopulle, late Ms. T. Murugesu, late. Mrs. Therese Somanader, Revd. Sr. Maria Goretti, Mrs. Victoria Sathianathan, late Mrs. C. Karalasingham, late. Mr. M. Joe. B. Perera (former Principal – Middle School), Ms. A. Thomas, Mr. Siva Lokanathan, Ms. L. Bastianpillai, Mr. Eladius Fernando, Mr. J. Rodrigo, Mrs. G.G.M. Shanmugam, Mr.N.J.R. Jayanathan (Former Sectional Head), Mr. N. Lucas Ms. Ratchel Douglas, Mrs. A.C. Saverimuttu, Mr. S. A. Kandiah, Mr. Francis D’ Almeida, late Mr. Shirley Abeysena and late Mr. Ranjit Amarasinghe (Former Sectional Head, Grade 9), Mr. D.C. Jayasinghe(Former Deputy Principal, Upper School (Senior)) and Mrs. Nimala Perera – Presently the Deputy Principal, Upper School, Mr. W.D.J. Ratnasekera (Former Principal, Primary School), Mr. M.S.Thabrew (Former Sectional Head), Mr. Christie Perera (Former Sectional Head), Mr. M.G.I. Ferdinandesz (Former Deputy Principal, Upper School), Mr. Roger Fernando (Former Sectional Head), Mr. Boniface Perera, Mr. S. Srikanth, Mr. Shirley Perera and Ms. A. Florence who were instrumental in transforming our lives and making us to always strive to reach the highest echelons to serve our society. We should indeed be grateful to all our Rectors and teachers who taught us at our College.

We can best pay our own debt to our Alma Mater by building a better future for the new generations, on the framework our forebearers established.

Let us get together and strive to build a better nation with “Vision and Action”. In summary, we have learnt to remember better, learn faster and excel at the examinations in school and meet the challenges in life successfully. Most importantly, we have gathered “Education for Life”. Our great teachers, at all times, made sure to deliver their best in order to transform us in to good citizens. Hence, we were motivated to work for the value of peace, harmony, forgiveness, brotherhood and love. They have taught us to be compassionate, God loving, do things whole heartedly and to lead a heart-centered life. They have inculcated the values of discipline, determination, dedication, devotion, creativity, punctuality, team work, respecting the superiors, teachers and parents and formed the character in us. They have taught us on positive thinking and that ‘Winning is an attitude”. The hallmark of our teachers is simplicity besides humbleness and in-depth knowledge, wisdom and mastery.

Furthermore they have taught us the duties, what I call it as the“Triangle of values” or the “Triangle of student duties”- Respect, Obedience and Responsibility which indeed we have been fulfilling throughout of our lives. We were also taught by the great personalities to “Colour inside the lines” which has made us to uphold moral, ethical, social, cultural and spiritual values besides being law abiding citizens.









We were taught to be grateful to our Almighty God for the blessings that have been showered upon us and express our “Gratitude” for those who have helped us in a small or mighty way. We have also learnt the Virtues, such as Prudence, benevolence, magnificence, magnanimity, deep honesty, moral courage, compassion and care, fidelity, integrity, friendliness, fairness, self control, obedience, creative thinking, grace, good timing and deep selflessness from our teachers and parents. These virtues were developed by learning and practicing by Josephians.

May St. Joseph’s College, Colombo 10, which has maintained the highest standards in education, sports, spiritual upliftment, discipline and character building for 124 years, go forward from strength to strength for many more centuries.

May this Citadel of Educational Institution for Wisdom and Mastery, continue to be the tower of strength and guiding star and light to the Josephians and render its relentless service to many more generations to come, till the mountains disappear.

“St. Joseph dear, who never fails to aid us in every needy hour, we praise and thank thee”.







