

MARIJUANA’S CURATIVE POWERS: By Joe Van Langenberg

Marijuana, otherwise known as ganja & weed in colloquial terminology, has been more often than not, demonized & deemed socially unacceptable.

But now, medical research has proved beyond any shadow of a doubt, that this substance long regarded as a social stigma, does factually have curative powers.

Even sceptics are said to have had a change of heart. Medicinal marijuana has been legalised for ailments vis-a-vis epilepsy, cardiac problems & even cancer.

When legendary reggae artiste Bob Marley extolled its virtues in song with ”Legalise it”, most people reckoned he was losing his marbles. However, in the light of ongoing developments, it’s crystal clear that Bob had been right on the button!!!







