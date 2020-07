Mario Lanza – AVE MARIA Duet

Really interesting bit of history – who knew in 1950 that major MGM movie star Mario Lanza would live such a short life and that Luciano Pavarotti would go on to such acclaim. Mario Lanza only lived from 1921 to 1959 (died at 38). He was one of the best known tenors of his time.In 1950, he sang at a Christmas concert from which this song was selected.

This duet featured Mario and a totally unknown young man from the choir….. Luciano Pavarotti.