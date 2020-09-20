Max Gerreyn draws a sketch of the Queen and Irangani

This pencil lined sketch of Irangani as Tea Queen 1967, represented Ceylon at the Glasgow Centenary wholesale Cooperative Stores declared open by her Majesty the Queen Elizabeth, when Irangani had the opportunity of chatting with the Queen for over 20 minutes, just the two of them, was drawn by no other person than our famous cartoonist in Sri Lanka (then Ceylon) who lives now in Perth. He learnt the art of drawing in his young days from his school art master K.S.Perera, Mudaliyar ACGS Amarasekera and David Paynter.

Whilst employed at the Bank of Ceylon he free-lanced as an artist-cartoonist for the English media newspapers, and contributed a daily and a weekend strip exclusively for the ‘Sun’ newspaper for over fifteen years.









Max and family migrated to Western Australia in 1977 where he obtained a Diploma in Fine Arts and Cartooning.

Whilst working in the public service in Perth he continued to draw, paint cartoons and exhibited at many venues.

In particular his portrait and cartoon works after retirement afforded him a very modest morale boosting hobby -profession.

Max’s art work have been sold to clients and collectors in Australia, the UK, the US. and Sri Lanka. He could be contacted onmaxymail@bigpond.com and on

facebook-wwwww.facebook.com/MSJGERREYN







