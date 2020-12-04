Max Gerreyn the famous cartoonist and his wife Shereen, honored and awarded Life Memberships at the Australia Sri Lanka (Ceylon) Association Inc. AGM held in Perth

News from Australia Sri Lanka (Ceylon) Association Inc.

Max Gerreyn the famous cartoonist and his wife Shereen, among others were honored and awarded Life Memberships at the recent AGM held in Perth on 25th October.

Forwarded by Dr. harold Gunatillake

members Max Gerreyn, Shereen Gerreyn, Chris Bramananda and Mercia Bramananda were awarded Life Memberships at the AGM on 25th October. The following tributes are abridged and edited versions of the citations that were read by Ranjit Ratnayake and Radha de Mel.

MAX GERREYN & SHEREEN GERREYN

Max, Shereen and their children Shiran (8), Jeremy (7) and Melinda (2 ½ ) arrived in WA in 1977, four years after I did. Not long after their arrival they were blessed with another baby girl- Michelle.

Max did not take long to make friends. His extraordinary attributes, outlook, pleasing manners, and his ability to use humour to make people forget their troubles endeared him to the young and old, and especially to new arrivals in WA.

In spite of the presuures of migration and dealing with four young children, Max and Shereen threw themselves energetically into WASLA and began a strong bond with the Association which has lasted the test of time. Max would willingly design publicity material for WASLA events and his amusing cartoons and caricatures are the stuff of legend!

He soon became a well sought-after Committee Member, as he had the ability to tke up varied positions. With his amusing anecdotes, cheerful humour and amazng drawing and literary skills he was a popular Vice President and one of WASLA’S most energetic and talented editors.

Come the Children’s Christmas Party and Max was in his element – playing Santa Claus and distributing gifts and good cheer to the many children who gathered around him.

Max voluntarily took on the role of official and unofficial photographer, and it is thanks to him that we have been able to capture and reproduce many precious memories. Although he solonger serves on the Committee, Max is actively involved in all WASLA activities Often he is in charge of Front of House- Enrolling members, collecting subscriptions and donations, selling raffle tickets and generally helping out and whenever and wherever he can.

In those early years Shereen was no less active in the Association. Although she was working full time and running a busy household, she faithfully accomapnied Max to all WASLA events and activites and supported the Committee in every way she could – cooking, decorating, and helping with events.

As soon as the older children were able to baby-sit the younger ones Shereen joined the Committee as Secretary, and went on to serve actively on the Committee for many decades. In 2008 she took on the mantle of President. During her tenure and working closely with her committee, WASLA organised many fun-filled and enjoyable events. Her planning, organizing and executing skills contributed in no small measure to the success of these events, but it was her good humour, kindness, flexibility and leadership which made serving on the Committee such a pleasure.

Max and Shereen Gerreyn have made an enormous contribution to WASLA for over four decades and they are inded very worthy recipients of Life Memberships in WASLA.

Myrna and I wish them the all very best for the future.

Ranjit Ratnayake