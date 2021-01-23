Media allowed to cover second Test?

Source:Dailynews

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) yesterday cleared the first hurdle in obtaining the clearance from the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) in accommodating Sri Lankan media personnel to cover the Sri Lanka-England second Test, which begins at the Galle Stadium on Friday.

After an initial agreement between the two cricket boards, SLC made a fresh request to the ECB seeking permission to accommodate the media, for which the greenlight was granted, following several requests from media organisations.

SLC has written to the local health authorities seeking their permission and the guidelines to allow journalists to cover the second Test.