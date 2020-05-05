Meditation with Acharin online (Webinars) – 09th & 10th May

Meditation with Acharin online – (Webinars)

(Free introductory session)

Deeply Relax by nada (sound-based guided meditations)

Do you know that sessions of guided meditation by Acharin can get you in touch with a deep state of awareness? And that experiencing this simple yet profound state can deeply relax you, and bestow many benefits such as letting go of negative states such as sadness, fear, anger, etc.,cutting down inner chatter, and setting you on the path of awakening…?

Both complete beginners to meditation, and experienced meditators report that they have undergone this profound shift after these events…You, too, can now take this opportunity to gain this valuable experience…

This session will allow you to:

Recognise the natural state of Awareness (effortless present moment awareness) that is naturally present in you.

Enter into a deep and a relaxing meditative state at will.

Relax deeply and let go of stress by listening to a unique form of sound based induction, a modality of nada yoga, thereby gaining many health benefits, both mental and physical.

Clarify issues on meditation in Q&A.

The Teacher (Acharin)

In the opinion of many Acharin is one of the most effective meditation masters of today, in that his teaching is direct, uncluttered, and to the point, with many people experiencing deep states of meditation in a short time.

You can read about Acharin

here: www.nisala.org/teacher

Webinar Details

Saturday 09 May 2020 (Webinar ID 853-1999-8394)

Time Zones : 16.30-18.00 Colombo | 16.30-18.00 Delhi | 21.00-22.30 Melbourne |12.00-13.30 London | 19.00-20.30 Beijing | 13.00-14.30 Berlin | 7.00-8.30 Toronto

Register for the Webinar

Sunday 10 May 2020 (Webinar ID 876-0790-7208)

Time Zones : 16.30-18.00 Colombo | 16.30-18.00 Delhi | 21.00-22.30 Melbourne |12.00-13.30 London | 19.00-20.30 Beijing | 13.00-14.30 Berlin | 7.00-8.30 Toronto

Register for the Webinar

Instructions regarding the webinar:



1. At the time of the webinar, it is better to use headphones to connect to your PC/smartphone as this will provide better results with the sound inductions.



2. Participants are requested to use their real names to login into the webinar and Q&A sessions during the webinar.



3. The sessions are not to be recorded nor published in any platform by the participant.



4. You are invited to share webinar links with all your friends and acquaintances who live in Europe, Australia, East Asia and other countries. Most of our webinars are time zone compatible.



5. These are free introductory sessions available for a limited time. A fee would be charged after the introductory period.



(If you do not wish to receive these notices please write to us for us to unsubscribe your email from the database).



Metta,

The Nisala Team

(Please note: Admission to this event is purely under the discretion of Nisala International Meditation Centre. The Centre reserves the right to reject any application to the webinar sessions conducted by Acharin online).







