Home  ⁄  Articles  ⁄  Meet former International Cricket stars from Melbourne – Friday 25th Sep 2020 Zoom chat

Meet former International Cricket stars from Melbourne – Friday 25th Sep 2020 Zoom chat

Sep 22, 2020 Posted by In Articles Tagged , , Comments 0

Meet former International Cricket stars from Melbourne –
Friday 25th Sep 2020 Zoom chat

Meet former International Cricket stars from Melbourne - Friday 25th Sep 2020 Zoom chat

 

Zoom chat with the International Cricket Stars – from Melbourne

Asanka Gurusingha, Sanath Kaluperuma, Ravi Ratnayake: Discussing Cricket in 2020 and beyond.

Date : Friday 25th September, 2020

Time : 06:55 PM, Melbourne

Click below  and Join us live on  Zoom Meeting  at  6.55 pm

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84520941722?pwd=YU5scVB3NWVkVDJKeDdqY0dsTjkrZz09

Meeting ID: 845 2094 1722

Passcode: 336278

Any questions to the Stars
Please email : snni@optusnet.com.au

Contacts : (David Cruse or  Johann Jayasinha).

No Comments

Leave a Comment

eLanka