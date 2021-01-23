Meet the refugee behind these memorable Sri Lankan cooking lessons-By Lee Tran Lam

Nige Sithirasegaram learnt how to cook while in Australia’s detention centres. Now he’s sharing his culinary education with the community.

“When I was a kid, I asked my mum a lot of questions about food,” says Nige Sithirasegaram, a cooking instructor at Melbourne’s Free To Feed social enterprise.

As his mother prepared dishes, he’d quiz her on why she’d sprinkle salt, pour coconut milk and add blistering chilli — the key steps and ingredients that flavoured her Sri Lankan food. Sometimes the questions became overwhelming for her: “Get out of the kitchen!” she’d say. That didn’t stop him from eavesdropping on relatives and neighbours, as he tried to learn more about spices and other culinary knowledge.

“I wasn’t cooking in Sri Lanka much, because a man is not allowed to cook in Sri Lanka. It was all women,” he says.

Sithirasegaram did, however, follow the family tradition and become a third-generation fisherman.

“The first time I went fishing was with my cousin,” he recalls.

He grew up on Sri Lanka’s northeast coast in the port city of Trincomalee. At age 11, he remembers chasing after squid just a kilometre from the beach. The waters weren’t deep – and this experience was a good start. He just had to conquer his seasickness before he could graduate to fishing for tuna, then catching snapper.

His love of fishing was disrupted by the Sri Lankan civil war, which began in 1983. Twice his family had to flee to an Indian refugee camp to stay safe – they were targeted because of their Tamil backgrounds.