Megha Wijewardane – NASA Junior Ambassador

Australia’s only Junior Ambassador to National Aeronautics and Space Administration, Megha Mahima Wijewardane, is of Sri Lankan origin and has been a space and aviation activist for years – and Megha is simply 9 years old! In 2017, he won the 2017 NASA Space Apps Challenge, competitive with students much older than him.

In 2018, he round-faced this challenge once more and received the chance to analyze concerning the asteroid Bennu on the mission OSIRIS-REx. He was additionally within the ActInSpace challenge wherever that they had to create up a business plan resolution for a science and technology business. Megha was the youngest enterpriser and therefore the youngest team leader.

The project was to seek out an answer to avoiding ghost ships within the ocean, primarily concerned in banned fishing, to exceed their quota. he has been said: “After these challenges, I got in touch with NASA and received the chance to travel for a NASA ambassadorship.” (source: MYLIEFE)







