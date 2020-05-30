MEMORABLE CENTURIES

BY ANTONIANS

1951 – 1961

“Lest we forget”

By Gp Capt Tilak Pananwala (retd)

During my school career at St Anthony’s College, Kandy spanning the years 1951 to 1961, I was privileged to witness many memorable centuries scored by Antonians and also several other excellent innings of less than a century. In this article, I have chosen ten of the best in chronological order and given a brief description of each as I remember them. There are other memorable innings scored in away matches unseen by me, so they have not been described but merely listed. In choosing these ten, I have considered the state of the game, the circumstances of the innings and the importance of the innings.

Ronnie Stephens (110, 1952 Trinity–Antonian)

Ronnie’s century in this match started a sequence in which an Antonian went on to score a century at every big match at Katugastota up to 1964. He himself compiled another century in the 1954 big match and thus holds a unique record. He was a compact steady player with a sound technique and formed the opening pair with the legendary A C M Lafir which is considered the best ever.

A C M Lafir (176, 1954 Trinity–Antonian)

This is the highest ever score in a Trinity-Antonian and was part of a record breaking 266 opening partnership. As it was the Centenary Year big match, skipper Lafir was determined to win and planned to put up big score quickly and have enough time to bowl Trinity out. As it happened, they totalled 399 for 8 at close (between 1.30 & 6.00 pm) and on the next day bundled out Trinity twice to win by an innings and 99 runs, the biggest win ever by either side. Lafir really put the Trinity attack to the sword and treated the large crowd to a memorable innings and scored 176 of the opening stand of 266. He had a penchant for big hundreds and this was one of his best.

Wijepala Premaratna (108, vs Ananda College, 1956)

Wijepala was a stylish left hander and has scored many fine innings, but this stands out as it was against a very strong Ananda attack led by Nimal Tammita & Sonny Yatawara, the two fastest opening bowlers in schools that year. This innings plus several more that year earned him the winning the first ever “Schoolboy Cricketer of the year” award.

Ranjith Samarasekera (106 no, vs Ananda, 1956)

This was in the same match versus Ananda. Ranjit & Anton Rambukpotha were the opening pair in the “Antonian Batting machine” that year. He was playing in his first year and had hadn’t scored even a half century until this match. It’s considered great as it’s by a batsman in his freshman year against one of the best opposing attacks. Ranjith also is a unique double winner of the coveted “Eagle” as he won the Javelin throw event with a record breaking throw at the Public Schools meet in Colombo.

Ranjith Doranegama (157 no, vs St Benedict’s, 1957)

Ranjith was the captain of the unbeaten Antonian team of 1957 and had not scored a century until this match. St Benedict’s were the unofficial school champions that year and had a very well balanced side. They bundled us out under 150 and went on to compile over 275 in their innings. In our second turn, we were on the brink of an innings defeat with 5 wickets down for under 100 wren Ranjit took control surely and steadily and later sent the Benedictines on a leather hunt with a classy maiden century.

Srilal Seneviratna (103no, Trinity–Antonian, 1958)

After a lapse of two years due to the age controversy the Big Match resumed in 1958. Srilal and Nimal Maralanda were the two captains. Batting first we didn’t do well and wickets kept falling against the face attack of Eric Roles & Chikera. Only Srilal held his ground and crafted a patient unbeaten century out of a total of 180 for 7 wickets. If not for him, we could have been all out for a small total. Srilal was a star from his Under 14 days and had a fine technique with shots to the leg his strength.

Charlie Joseph (127 no, Trinity – Antonian, 1960)

This was a great knock as Charlie rescued his team from a position of 4 wickets down for 26 runs. He was also nursing a bandaged injured finger causing pain every time a shot was played. He had it injured in the previous match against St Peters and had missed the vital practices before the big match and was not sure of playing till the last moment.

Charlie Joseph (110 vs St Kingswood, 1961)

Charlie was afflicted with a severe eye infection and could not attend practices before this match. Both his eyes were blood shot and he had to take treatment and wear sunglasses. He batted with sunglasses on and still managed to score a magnificent century.

Neither an injured finger nor an eye infection could keep this champion down.

Charlie Joseph (112 vs Dharmarajah College, 1961)

This was another match saving innings by Charlie against all odds. After been led by about 160 runs on the first innings and at 58 for 5 in the second essay he and his brother Michael associated themselves in a great partnership of over 250 runs. With this defiant stand, a certain defeat was turned in to a near victory, the demoralised Rajans collapsed to 43 for 6 before stumps were drawn.

Michael Joseph (144 vs Dharmaraja College, 1961)

This was Michaels first century and it came at a critical time in the match vs Dharamaraja. After being led by over 160 runs he produced heroic an innings when defeat was imminent with 5 wickets down for 58 runs in the second innings. He and his brother associated themselves in a partnership of over 250 runs, which is second only to the famous Lafir & Stephens partnership of 266 in 1954. This is a great innings as it was his first score over 50 and came at a critical time turning certain defeat into a near victory.

Other excellent innings (includes away matches)

1952 A C M Lafir 99 vs St Josephs Darley Rd

(c & b Malcolm Berenger)

1954 Ronnie Stephens 112 vs Trinity Katugastota

(Part of 266 partnership with Lafir)

1954 A C M Lafir 184 vs St Benedicts Kotahena

(Highest away score by an Antonian)

1954 A C M Lafir 86 & 101 vs Ananda Katugastota

(Hurricane century in about 70 mts)

1954 T M Deen 33 & 63 vs St Josephs Darley road

(Famous “Deen Sixers” innings)

1956 Anton Rambukpotha 122 vs St Benedicts Kotahena

(Contribution to a 158 opening stand)

1957 Ranjith Doranegama 112 vs St Josephs Katugastota

(Second match saving innings)

1957 Charlie Joseph 80 no vs Ananda Campbell place

(scored as a 16 yr old freshman)

1957 Srilal Seneviratna 147 vs Nalanda Katugastota

(First of several hundreds)

1959 Charlie Joseph 115 vs St Peters Bambalapiyiya

(This and following on difficult turf wickets)

1960 Charlie Joseph 110 vs St Benedicts Kotahena

1961 Nissanka Dunuwila 87 vs Trinity Asgiriya

(Run out after a gem of an innings)







