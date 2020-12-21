“MERRY CHRISTMAS” – By Des Kelly

On behalf of eLanka, let me wish everyone out there, all the very best for a brighter future, no matter where you are, at the moment, reading this. 2020 has not been the best of years, to put it mildly. To go into details seems totally unnecessary, and eLanka’s main reason for this important “Message in Music” is to sincerely remind each and everyone in a simple,yet beautiful song

“MERRY CHRISTMAS, FROM OUR

HOUSE TO YOUR HOUSE”

I hope you enjoy it.

Desmond Kelly

(Editor-in-Chief) eLanka.