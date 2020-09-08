MESSAGE TO ALL LANKAN /AUSSIES – By Des Kelly

I have written so much about Ceylon (then), Sri Lanka (now), it didn’t seem fair that not much was said about this great brown Land that so many of us Sri Lankans migrated to, and so many more are hoping to make their second home. Then, to the fore, he comes again, my good friend Max Gerreyn from W.A., one huge part of this Island Continent that CANNOT boast about being host to Corona Virus, unlike the other States, and especially Victoria, who let the bug in, and in turn, is now in the process of kicking it out.

Here, for each & everyone of our Lankan/Aussies, 8s a most interesting look at “STRALIA” which I hope you will enjoy. Thank you Max, for forwarding this to me. Always appreciated.









Desmond Kelly.

(Editor-in-Chief) eLanka.

Truth about S’tralia

map illustrates how large Australia is compared to other countries.

The following is by Douglas Adams of “Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy” fame.

“Australia is a very confusing place, taking up a large amount of

the bottom half of the planet. It is recognizable from orbit because

of many unusual features, including what at first looks like an

enormous bite taken out of its southern edge; a wall of sheer cliffs

which plunge into the girting sea. Geologists assure us that this is

simply an accident of geomorphology, but they still call it the “Great

Australian Bight”, proving that not only are they covering up a more

Frightening theory but they can’t spell either.









The first of the confusing things about Australia is the status of the

place. Where other landmasses and sovereign lands are classified as

continent, island or country, Australia is considered all three.

Typically, it is unique in this.



The second confusing thing about Australia is the animals. They can be

divided into three categories: Poisonous, Odd, and Sheep. It is true

that of the 10 most poisonous arachnids on the planet, Australia has 9

of them. Actually, it would be more accurate to say that of the 9 most

poisonous arachnids, Australia has all of them. However, there are few

snakes, possibly because the spiders have killed them all.

But even the spiders won’t go near the sea. Any visitors should be

careful to check inside boots (before putting them on), under toilet

seats (before sitting down) and generally everywhere else. A stick is

very useful for this task.

The last confusing thing about Australia is the inhabitants.

A short history: Sometime around 40,000 years ago some people arrived

in boats from the north. They ate all the available food, and a lot of

them died. The ones who survived learned respect for the balance of

nature, man’s proper place in the scheme of things, and spiders. They

settled in and spent a lot of the intervening time making up strange

stories.









Then, around 200 years ago, Europeans arrived in boats from the north.

More accurately, European convicts were sent, with a few deranged

people in charge. They tried to plant their crops in autumn (failing

to take account of the reversal of the seasons), ate all their food,

and a lot of them died.

About then the sheep arrived, and have been treasured ever since. It

is interesting to note here that the Europeans always consider

themselves vastly superior to any other race they encounter, since

they can lie, cheat, steal and litigate (marks of a civilized culture

they say), whereas all the Aboriginals can do is happily survive being

left in the middle of a vast red-hot desert, equipped with a stick.

Eventually, the new lot of people stopped being Europeans on ‘extended

holiday’ and became Australians. The changes are subtle, but deep,

caused by the mind-stretching expanses of nothingness and eerie quiet,

where a person can sit perfectly still and look deep inside themselves

to the core of their essence, their reasons for being, and the

necessity of checking inside their boots every morning for fatal

surprises. They also picked up the most finely tuned sense of irony in

the world, and the Aboriginal gift for making up stories. Be warned.









There is also the matter of the beaches. Australian beaches are simply

the nicest and best in the world, although anyone actually venturing

into the sea will have to contend with sharks, stinging jellyfish,

stonefish (a fish which sits on the bottom of the sea, pretends to be

a rock and has venomous barbs sticking out of its back that will kill

just from the pain) and surfboarders. However, watching a beach sunset

is worth the risk.

As a result of all this hardship, dirt, thirst and wombats, you would

expect Australians to be a dour lot. Instead, they are genial, jolly,

cheerful and always willing to share a kind word with a stranger.

Faced with insurmountable odds and impossible problems, they smile

disarmingly and look for a stick. Major engineering feats have been

performed with sheets of corrugated iron, string and mud.

Alone of all the races on earth, they seem to be free from the ‘Grass

is greener on the other side of the fence’ syndrome, and roundly

proclaim that Australia is, in fact, the other side of that fence.

They call the land “Oz” or “Godzone” (a verbal contraction of “God’s

Own Country”). THE IRRITATING THING ABOUT THIS IS THEY MAY BE RIGHT.

TIPS TO SURVIVING AUSTRALIA

Don’t ever put your hand down a hole for any reason WHATSOEVER.

The beer is stronger than you think, regardless of how strong you

think it is.

Always carry a stick.

Air-conditioning is imperative.

Do not attempt to use Australian slang unless you are a trained

linguist and extremely good in a fist fight.

Wear thick socks.

Take good maps. Stopping to ask directions only works when there are

people nearby.

If you leave the urban areas, carry several litres of water with you

at all times, or you will die. And don’t forget a stick.

Even in the most embellished stories told by Australians, there is

always a core of truth that it is unwise to ignore.

HOW TO IDENTIFY AUSTRALIANS

They waddle when they walk due to the 53 expired petrol discount

vouchers stuffed in their wallet or purse.

They pronounce Melbourne as “Mel-bin”.

They think it makes perfect sense to decorate highways with large

fibreglass bananas, prawns and sheep.









They think “Woolloomooloo” is a perfectly reasonable name for a place,

that “Wagga Wagga” can be abbreviated to “Wagga”, but “Woy Woy” can’t

be called “Woy”.

Their hamburgers will contain beetroot. Apparently it’s a must-have.

They don’t think it’s summer until the steering wheel is too hot to

handle.

They believe that all train timetables are works of fiction.

And they all carry a stick and say “have a good die mate. “















